WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump delivered his fourth State of the Union Tuesday night, and despite it representing the longest joint address to Congress in U.S. history, and though replete with soaring rhetoric extolling America’s pioneering past and providential future, the speech offered few words that could alleviate the sinking feeling that another quagmire in the Middle East is just over the horizon.

Here’s our report from the Capitol:

War And Peace

Trump devoted considerable time to questions of war and peace, including the January capture of Nicolas Maduro and his much-touted ending of eight wars.

But the question of Iran loomed largest of all.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune sought to persuade Americans that wiping out Iranian ballistic missiles is in their national interest.

“There are multiple issues with regard to Iran, one of which is the nuclear program, the other is the ballistic missile program. It is a dangerous country, and very volatile, as you know right now, and we have a lot at stake when it comes to American national security interest in the region,” Thune told reporters a few hours before the president took the dais.