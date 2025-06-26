Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Cornell's avatar
George Cornell
1h

Good reply Matt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1h

What are you for?

"The 1980s"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
334 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture