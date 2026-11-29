Originally published in The Free Press on November 20, 2026.

At the “What’s Next?” organizing conference in Denver last Thursday, the unofficial launch of the 2028 presidential campaign cycle opened with a kick to the groin.

“Get this,” said strategist Stephanie Valencia. “Close to half of eligible Latino voters today, something like 16 million people, were not even old enough to vote when Barack Obama was first elected. Hope and Change does not mean anything to them. They were busy getting potty-trained and doing their homework.”

A nervous laugh shot through the crowd. You could read it on a hundred faces: “Jesus, are we that old?”

They used to call this time the “invisible primary.” In the months between midterms and the first presidential stump speeches in January in half-empty diners in Iowa and New Hampshire (it’ll be South Carolina and Nevada now), party leaders huddled to line up money and endorsements behind a creature vanished from American politics: the “presumptive favorite.” That process took place away from the press in mostly closed conferences—the proverbial smoke-filled room, whose loss has at times been lamented in the Trump age by pundits like Andrew Sullivan—and was nearly 100 percent predictive. The “invisible primary” winner almost always became the nominee.

Now, everything is up in the air, total chaos. In both parties, we have fewer of Don Rumsfeld’s “known knowns” than at any time since 1968. The myriad possibilities of democracy no longer being locked away would have been a definite thrill once, but after the last 10 years, the benefits of seeing behind the curtain are murkier. The Great Oz might be drooling and insane. I went to look anyway.

The conference, part strategy session and part audition for 2028 hopefuls, was held at Denver’s snazzy Mission Ballroom complex, a series of Minecraft-y boxes at the northern edge of town. Most of the big names were present, from Cory Booker to Pete Buttigieg to Raphael Warnock, Chris Van Hollen, Ro Khanna, Elissa Slotkin, Josh Shapiro, and at least a dozen others; New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Georgia’s Jon Ossoff were the conspicuous absentees. Sponsored by Majority Democrats, a newish PAC founded by former Tesla exec Rohan Patel, the event was an opportunity for attendees to exult after their midterm triumph, but early speakers focused on bad news.

“Our candidates are very popular in some cases. The party is not,” quipped pollster Charlotte Swasey. Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark said, “We’re psyched. The voters are not,” then played clips of interviews with people who voted blue but sounded ready to drink bleach when asked to explain why.

The overriding early theme was that the midterms were more about Donald Trump’s incompetence and “Republicans staying home” (per ex-canceled data analyst David Shor) than confidence in Democrats. The desire to stay focused on recent disasters like the twin losses to Trump was so pervasive, injunctions to humility became applause lines, like the one delivered by Virginia Speaker Don Scott: “Voters will lend you a majority because they’re mad at the other guy. They will only let you keep it if you deliver for them.”