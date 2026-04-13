I took three days off for the first time since Barack Obama’s first term this weekend, turning my phone on just in time to read our President announcing the U.S. Navy “will begin ‌the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.” Great. We’ve reached the Gorilla Flinging Its Feces Through the Bars stage of the Donald Trump experience, with years to go and many new lows within reach. There was once a gallows humor/amusement factor to go with America’s decline, but we’ve even been robbed of that.

The word disaster comes from “bad star,” but 21st-century Americans weren’t born under one. Instead, we’ve been maneuvered under them by cycles of dimwit leaders, each adding unnecessary horror to what should have been an era of fat contentment. How does an empire go from a no-lose catbird seat to doom in three decades? It wasn’t easy: