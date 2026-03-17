Racket News

Racket News

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Enticing Clay's avatar
Enticing Clay
5h

"Disclosure: Polymarket has partnered with Substack, providing new tools tailored for writers and publishers. While Racket News accepted the partnership, it declined the money in accordance with our mission that we accept zero dollars in outside financing."

This needs a lot more explanation and sounds like a story itself.

What does "Racket News accepted the partnership" exactly mean?

How much money was offered to you, and who exactly made the offer and what did the offer exactly entail. Please provide exact dollar amounts and what actions were required of Racket in order to be paid.

The text you posted above makes it sounds like you took the deal but not the money.

Selling out for free really is missing the point completely.

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Tim's avatar
Tim
5h

“Following the prediction market payouts over the Iran strikes, Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said last week they were crafting a new bill to block the president, vice president, and other officials from trading event contracts.” I sure hope “officials” includes Members of Congress and staff.

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