Video: Trump's Commit to Caucus Rally
Racket reporting from Sioux Center, Iowa
Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Jan 8, 2024
Watch on Rumble here
Video: Trump's Commit to Caucus Rally
Great reporting. I mean how hard is it to ask questions and listen to people instead of interjecting your opinions on them? Thanks Matt 👍
I love this raw ‘man on the ground’ reporting. I travel a fair bit, and do not envy your next 11 months Matt. However, I am thrilled to be front row for your campaign trail reporting.