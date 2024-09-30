Thanks for reader patience while we arranged this video, which was edited/cleaned up by a friend of the site. We hope to get Walter Kirn’s “If I Had a Hammer” speech up shortly.

Thanks also to everyone who’s written in with supportive comments and emails since Sunday. Walter and I were both proud to take part. One thing: though Eminem did rap that “ain’t no such thing as halfway crooks” in 8 Mile, readers were right to point out, that’s Mobb Deep’s line from Shook Ones (Part II). The speech is done, unfortunately, but next around, the shout out goes to Queens. Thanks and more to come.