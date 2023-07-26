Video: Interview With Reason
A fun, wide-ranging conversation with Nick Gillespie of the acclaimed libertarian magazine
Even before the news media business went fully off the rails in recent years, Reason always stood out as a publication unafraid to take unconventional stances or report on controversial issues. I’ve always been a fan, and was glad to get a chance at Freedom Fest in Memphis to sit down with the magazine’s famed former editor, Nick Gillespie, for a wide-ranging talk about censorship, the changing political landscape, and how press coverage in recent years has started to resemble Three’s Company. Thanks to Nick and to Reason for the invitation.
Check out Reason’s recent smear campaign on RFK Jr. by Liz Wolfe. They’re primary donor is likely Charles Koch who RFK once said should be in prison. Shocker he was targeted by Reason and in my mind they are no different than legacy media.
Good interview. However, I do take exception to something Matt says ... he is comparing the US news media of today with the Russian news media of the 90s, and he says "Nobody is being murdered in their doorway" here. Yoo hoo, Matt, what do you think they are doing to Julian Assange? Okay, so he wasn't murdered in his doorway, but the message was made loud and clear that NOBODY should do what he did in exposing truths the government doesn't want exposed. Ditto for Snowden, who would be prosecuted immediately under the espionage act were he to set foot on American soil.
Maybe not literally "murdered in their doorways" but close enough to get the message across to other journalists and whistle-blowers.