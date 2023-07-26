Even before the news media business went fully off the rails in recent years, Reason always stood out as a publication unafraid to take unconventional stances or report on controversial issues. I’ve always been a fan, and was glad to get a chance at Freedom Fest in Memphis to sit down with the magazine’s famed former editor, Nick Gillespie, for a wide-ranging talk about censorship, the changing political landscape, and how press coverage in recent years has started to resemble Three’s Company. Thanks to Nick and to Reason for the invitation.