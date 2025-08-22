From the New York Post at 7:12 a.m. this morning:

FBI agents raided the DC-area home of President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton on Friday morning in a high-profile national security probe, The Post can exclusively reveal. Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post. “NO ONE is above the law… FBI agents on mission,” he said in a cryptic post to X shortly after the raid began.

As the Post noted, President Donald Trump previously accused Bolton of leaking classified information in his 2020 memoir, “The Room Where it Happened.” Trump even filed a lawsuit to try to block publication, claiming it was a “breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information.” The effort failed.

“It’s tied to classified documents,” a Justice Department official said this morning, adding it was an “investigation closed by Biden, reignited by Kash Patel.”

The Trump administration claims Bolton was denied permission by the National Security Council to publish the book. Bolton’s attorneys have denied that claim. Either way, the raid is a serious escalation. It underscores what Racket was told by a senior Trump official a month ago, that recent releases of documents related to Russiagate and other topics are not a “hearts and minds” campaign, but precursors to legal action.

The raid comes a day after Patel announced that “agreements have been reached with 10 FBI Whistleblowers (and counsel) to include a combination of backpay, security clearance, and reinstatement.” The whistleblower firm Empower Oversight confirms that five of those deals involve their clients, some details of which were made public in a letter to FBI General Counsel Sam Ramer in March. Four of those names remain anonymous, but one is Marcus Allen, the former FBI agent well-known for his dramatic testimony to the House Weaponization of Government Committee last year.

The Justice Department notes the raid and the whistlelblower deals are “not related.” More from Racket soon on what will be a busy day.