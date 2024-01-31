OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW: With a little help from friends, Sir Keir Starmer (R) has replaced Jeremy Corbyn (L) as leader of Britain’s Labour Party.

Explosive documents from the United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) show that one of the world’s most powerful “anti-disinformation” groups, the Center for Countering Digital Hate Inc. (“CCDH Inc.”), provided incorrect information to the IRS in its application to receive tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status.

The status allows donors to CCDH to treat donations as a write-off and indicates that US authorities have determined the organization is involved in non-profit activities in the public interest. This has never been reported before, and the news should force CCDH to answer tough questions, especially since the group is in the business of accusing others of malfeasance.

Now target of litigation filed by X that accuses it of publishing “bogus” research and scaring advertisers off of its platform due to a zeal for censoring political speech with which it disagrees, the CCDH has become one of the most feared operators in the media space, pressuring companies like Google to demonetize or remove sites like ZeroHedge and The Federalist. In Britain, the leading figures in the CCDH are perhaps best known for a relentless campaign to tie former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to accusations of antisemitism, while worldwide the group gained renown during the pandemic for efforts to remove the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” from Internet platforms, a group that included Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

In reality, the CCDH was and is a pioneering effort in a new form of “non-governmental” pressure group that hides its ties to major-party politics as it pushes for the removal of “hate” speech, often the critics of mainstream politicians.

CCDH Inc.’s IRS misstatements form part of a larger narrative of obscurantism and regulatory mix-ups on the part of a group whose origins are intertwined with Britain’s Labour Party.