Twitter Spaces Tonight at 6:30 ET: Who Determined Russia Hacked the DNC?
A discussion with UndeadFOIA, who will help explain the import of newly produced documents that raise questions about the origin story of Russiagate.
A few days ago, we published “FOIA Files: Did Special Counsel Robert Mueller Rely on Clinton Campaign Operatives to Point to Russia?” The story contained new results from public records requests that suggest the story we’ve been told for eight years — that a private company called Crowstrike determined Russia was responsible for a hack of the DNC — may not be true. Because this is a complicated affair, we’ve decided to hold a brief Twitter Spaces to answer any questions readers may have about the story.
Check in at @mtaibbi at 6:30 ET. I’ll be there with— see you then!
Two important points:
1.) The file transfer speed of the leaked DNC files was too high to have been done over an internet connection, meaning it was obtained locally.
2.) Crowdstrike attributed the hack to Russian APTs by pointing to traffic from IP addresses associated with the actors, but those IP addresses had been blackholed by the time the file leak occurred. There was no direct tie to Russian APTs within the period of the actual leak.
