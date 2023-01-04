Twitter Files: Links to Web Versions of Two Threads
"How Twitter Let the Intelligence Community In" and "Twitter and the FBI Belly Button," on TK in easily readable form
As usual, the Twitter Files threads I published yesterday are too large to be sent by email, so I’ve included links to them here:
First thread, click here: “Why Twitter Let the Intelligence Community In”
Second thread, click here: “Twitter and the FBI ‘Belly Button’”
More on TK on related issues shortly.
