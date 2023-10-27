To those worried I was blindly lashing out at Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in yesterday’s pair of vein-busting tirades, I forgot to mention: Blacklist Amy is a ubiquitous presence in the Twitter Files, repeatedly figuring in confrontations the company had with Congress over speech across the roughly five-year stretch of documents examined. Every time we looked, we seemed to find her; she’s the Zelig of digital censorship. This history rushed to mind when she joined Rochester congressman Joe “Memory Hole” Morelle this week, to ask Amazon how it’s “vetting” information to make sure Alexa doesn’t accidentally cite an unsafe site like Substack in response to an innocent civilian’s question.