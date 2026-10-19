Walter Kirn and I have missed talking, and missed all of you. On Tuesday night, November 3rd, we’ll get together for an election night livestream to watch returns come in, and maybe also take some time to rap about this year’s bumper crop of political lunacies. We’d love to have you join us for what should be a fascinating night. The Democrats are expected to secure a huge majority in the House, while most polls — whose infuriating inutility was always a rich theme in America This Week discussions — portray the Senate as a jump ball.

Across three and a half years of episodes, I never thought of America This Week as work. It was a happily scheduled time to catch up with Walter. It’s great to have another starred day on the calendar. It’s only one night, but if you’d like it to be more, please don’t hesitate to let us know. At minimum, join us on Election Night, when there may be a surprising/amusing cosmetic upgrade or two, plus some percolating sitcom ideas. We’ll follow up with links closer to the show, but expect us to be on at about 8:00 p.m. ET. See you then. I can’t wait.