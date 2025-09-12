Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
8h

I struggle with this one. Politicians of both parties routinely use insider information, their public persona and political contacts to enrich themselves. It’s a pathetic interpretation of “public service” but that’s how it is. George Washington did real estate deals throughout his presidency. So Trump isn’t breaking new ground, but that doesn’t make it any less unseemly and distasteful to me. This is especially true when Trump acts as a spokesperson for his family businesses, even if they are in a blind trust (as they should be).

Why don’t we clean all this up and make public service a temporary stint and not a career? Oh, that’s right-Congress would have to vote on it. Of course, Congress could stabilize Social Security, pass immigration reform and increase government transparency. They do none of these things that all Americans want. They blame each other for everything, work you into a lather so you’ll send them money, and build massive wealth for themselves with our system of legal grift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
ktrip's avatar
ktrip
8h

We have a thing in the code of legal ethics or professional responsibility (Laugh if you want, it was important to me, and I was taught by a preeminent legal ethics professor) called the "appearance of impropriety." Even if this is all technically legal, it sure has the appearance of impropriety. And I say this as largely a Trump supporter (I am a JD Vance guy).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture