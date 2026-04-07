President Trump’s Easter tirade castigating Iran may have seemed out of the blue, but his predecessors in the Oval Office were sometimes just as comfortable flinging f-bombs as actual ones.

Still, Trump’s Easter morning message promising to bring hell on earth was bracing:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Rather than opt for a more sober message later in the day, Trump doubled down and warned to ABC that if he doesn’t get his way, “[W]e’re blowing up the whole country.”

Textbooks portray U.S. presidents as buttoned-up leaders, cool under pressure and concerned about the dignity of their office. The reality is different.