Statement from the Associated Press:

This is about the government telling the public and press what words to use and retaliating if they do not follow government orders. The White House has restricted AP’s coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a location. The Associated Press has provided critical and independent coverage of the White House for over 100 years.

“Telling the public and the press what words to use.” Right.

People are claiming the White House is bullying the AP, repeating the saw that Trump is telling them “what words to use.” If you don’t see the irony, you’ve never used the AP stylebook: