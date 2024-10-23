The Center for Countering Digital Hate will be “investigated from all angles,” a source from the campaign of Donald Trump says, in response to documents obtained by the Disinformation Chronicle in conjunction with Racket showing “Kill Musk’s Twitter” on CCDH’s monthly agenda notes.

The Trump campaign is furious that a group with ties to the new government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer is targeting its political allies while parent organization Labour Together openly advises Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. There’s frustration in Trump’s camp after years of resultless probes over alleged foreign assistance.

“Everything is going to be investigated,” the spokesperson said. “This will be at the top of the list.”

The news comes as the Trump campaign sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission accusing the Labour Party and Kamala Harris, respectively, of “making and accepting illegal foreign national contributions.” The campaign cited a since-deleted LinkedIn post in which Labour Head of Operations Sofia Patel boasted of sending “nearly 100 Labour Party staff” to “North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia” to help the Harris campaign. Patel noted she had “10 spots available for the battleground state of North Carolina” and “we will sort your housing.” Such assistance is reportedly legal if volunteers are not compensated:

Deputy General Counsel of the Trump campaign Gary Lawkowski started his letter by noting that the British surrendered at Yorktown 243 years ago this past week, but “it appears that the Labour Party and the Harris for President campaign have forgotten the message.”

Starmer, who despite electoral success appears to be one of Earth’s most humor-deprived humans and seems at times to speak first and cogitate later, said on a flight to Samoa that the Labour staffers are “volunteers” doing work “in their spare time… they’re staying I think with other volunteers.” The Spectator, reacting to that story as well as the Disinformation Chronicle/Racket piece, described Labour as a “comedy of errors.”

In the Disinformation Chronicle/Racket article yesterday, we noted that “both the CCDH and Labour Together were founded by Morgan McSweeney, a Svengali credited with piloting Starmer’s rise to Downing Street.” We added that the CCDH documents “carry particular importance because McSweeney’s Labour Together operatives have been teaching election strategy to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” with Politico dubbing Labour and the Democrats “sister parties.”

Today, I appeared on Times UK evening edition with host Kait Borsay, who said Times radio was able to get new comment from the “Labour Together” think-tank about CCDH. Borsay relayed a statement from Labour Together, which says it has “nothing to do” with CCDH. This was surprising for a number of reasons. McSweeney not only founded both groups, he was director of CCDH for a three-year period that overlapped with Starmer’s leadership campaign. McSweeney resigned from CCDH to become Starmer’s Chief of Staff.

“NOTHING TO DO” with CCDH: Starmer Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney’s LinkedIn Page

Musk responded to our story by tweeting, “This is war.”

The CCDH documents are the latest development in a high-stakes battle between the American billionaire and the British advocacy group. The story began virtually from the moment Musk took over Twitter, in November of 2022, when CCDH led an effort to castigate Musk in a group letter to 20 of Twitter’s biggest advertisers complaining Musk “threatened to drastically reduce employee headcount,” opening “a new opportunity to post the most abusive, harassing, and racist language and imagery.”

That following summer, CCDH issued a report claiming Twitter failed to act on “99% of blue accounts tweeting hate.”

The CCDH group called for an advertiser boycott, claiming X/Twitter “doesn’t care about hate speech” and permits “accounts of homophobes, misogynists, self-professed neo-Nazis, and conspiracy theorists” just for profit. Musk responded by suing, claiming CCDH improperly “scraped” Twitter platform data to exaggerate the prevelance of hate on the platform. In a decision much clucked about by mainstream press and censorship proponents, a judge earlier this year threw out the suit.

Ahmed’s lawyers then boasted in a statement that Musk failed to “weaponize the courts to censor good-faith research and reporting.”

“Kill Musk’s Twitter” would seem to belie this “good faith” argument. Despite multiple requests for comment, Ahmed has failed to explain the documents, which contain many more troubling themes: