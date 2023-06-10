Transcript: America This Week, June 9, 2023, "Trump Indictment: Fury Road"
Walter and Matt discuss the coming reign of darkness, Donald Trump's latest indictment, and Isaac Asimov's classic tale of apocalyptic paranoia, "Nightfall"
After a busy week of news, a lot to discuss, including the indictment (again) of a former president and Isaac Asimov’s Nightfall. Without further ado, a transcript, edited for length and clarity:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.