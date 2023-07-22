Transcript: America This Week, July 22, 2023 "Minority Report"
Walter's bold new venture, the Proximal Origins docs, and Philip K. Dick's Minority Report
Lots to talk about in the new “America This Week,” as Walter launches a brilliant new venture, the Proximal Origins docs get released, and the hosts talk about a pulp favorite, “Minority Report” by Philip K. Dick. The transcript:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.