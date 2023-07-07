Transcript: America This Week, July 6, 2023, "Get Off The First Amendment's Lawn"
A landmark court ruling puts a temporary halt fo digital censorship, while Walter and Matt read "The Rocking Horse Winner"
In this episode, Walter Kirn and I take on the blockbuster Internet Censorship speech ruling in “Missouri v. Biden,” and discuss the D.H. Lawrence classic, “The Rocking-Horse Winner”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.