Transcript, America This Week, "Indicted Hard With a Vengeance"
Walter and Matt wonder why counting votes should work better than motel apps, try to unravel the mixed metaphor of Trump's new indictment, and sing the praises of Kurt Vonnegut's "2BR02B"
Happy to report that Walter has returned safe from his super-secret assignment. This week we stumbled through discussion of the latest Trump indictment, but things became livelier when we talked about Klaus Schwab, “experts,” and their relation to the little-known Kurt Vonnegut story, “2BR02B.” Edited for length and clarity:
