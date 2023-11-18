On America This Week, we'll usher in the campaign 2024 landscape by discussing burning freeways in Los Angeles, the cleanup of fentanyl strewn streets in San Francisco, the collapse of a parking garage over the Amtrak tracks in New York versus social media and all the things we're not allowed to talk about. Plus, Dennis Johnson’s “Emergency,” a hilarious story that's weirdly apropos, it turns out, to the subject of this week's discussion.