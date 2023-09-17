Transcript: America This Week, Episode 56, "State Media's Coming-Out Party"
Walter and Matt take on White House journalism instructions, Ukraine's warning to "propagandists" abroad, jarring JFK assassination news, and Fritz Leiber's "Coming Attraction"
Walter and I talked about multiple topics this week, including JFK assssination news, Ukraine’s warning to “propagandists” abroad, “Coming Attraction” by Fritz Leiber, and a letter sent by White House spokesperson Ian Sams with de facto instructions on how to cover a coming impeachment inquiry, about which you can also read here.
It has been 53 months since Julian Assange was arrested.
The transcript:
