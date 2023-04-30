Edited for length and clarity, the transcript from this week’s episode of America This Week with Walter Kirn and myself. Topics include informed speculation about the reasons for the end of Tucker Carlson’s Fox show, more on the #TwitterFiles release of Andrew Lowenthal and specifically the “Burisma exercise” presented by the “Hack-and-Dump Working Group” of the Aspen Institute in the summer of 2020. Why was this such a big media scandal?