TONIGHT at 6 pm EST: Live Video Explainer on New Twitter Files Story
On "Big Brother is Flagging You"
Hello, Racket readers! Going to try something new tonight: a livestream explainer on the new Twitter Files story, “Big Brother is Flagging You.” Click here to join the YouTube feed at 6 pm EST, and please be forgiving with this first experiment in live broadcasting. There’s a reason I don’t do this normally! But let’s give it a shot. See you at 6:00, if you can make it.
Prior commitment, but hopefully it will be posted afterwards (at least for subscribers)?
Ok, I'll join. But YouTube? ugh