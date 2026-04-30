Racket News

Racket News

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
4h

Yawn. No one cares. Has anyone published the viewership drop sice ATW?

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Carina's avatar
Carina
5h

Hooray!

https://media.tenor.com/zz_TV2zwAd8AAAAM/do-it.gif

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