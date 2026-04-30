Former FBI Director James Comey is facing charges again, this time over his May 2025 Instagram post that showed seashells arranged to show “8647.” Matt and Michael will weigh in on that, and what looms for former “Covid czar” Anthony Fauci with the indictment of his former aide, David Morens. There are calls for Fauci to be next, perhaps none louder than U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

Plus, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that a black-majority congressional district in Louisiana is an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Several states are moving to draw news maps, while Florida already has.

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