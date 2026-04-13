Today’s topics include the failed peace talks with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz that’s now in effect; the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom the Trump administration wanted to win so badly that Vice President JD Vance campaigned for him; and the rapid fall of Congressman Eric Swalwell over the weekend and whether he will be allowed to keep his seat.

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