Racket News

Racket News

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Dickensian's avatar
Dickensian
2h

Fine, but I would like an update on what's happening at Racket News. No written content since April 2, no Swap Log, no Emily Kopp, and no idea why. Your subscribers deserve some news about it.

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Gym+Fritz's avatar
Gym+Fritz
1hEdited

Are you getting rid of Tracey? . . He’s ruining your brand.

Did you see all the stupid responses he made in the comments section last Friday?

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