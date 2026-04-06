"Today's News" Livestream at 6 p.m. ET
News, analysis, and whatever else the day throws at us
There’s a lot for Matt and Michael to discuss: President Trump’s Easter “message,” the war in Iran, the weekend rescue of an American pilot, Congressman Thomas Massie’s fundraising, and who knows what else comes up before 6 p.m. ET.
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Fine, but I would like an update on what's happening at Racket News. No written content since April 2, no Swap Log, no Emily Kopp, and no idea why. Your subscribers deserve some news about it.
Are you getting rid of Tracey? . . He’s ruining your brand.
Did you see all the stupid responses he made in the comments section last Friday?