Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art's avatar
Art
16m

Every job I’ve had required a probationary period. If I wasn’t a match, no judgement , it was just understood that it was time for another job.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture