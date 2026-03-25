"Today's News" Livestream at 10:30 AM ET: Michael Tracey On Location
Recapping an interesting event.
Michael Tracey went to a rally last night:
We’ll be recapping some interviews and other material, plus discussing a news story Michael and I have now both been roped into, at 10:30 AM ET. Yes, that’s in a half-hour. Apologies for the late warning, but such are the hazards of guerrilla reportage. You can check in at @mtaibbi, or here:
Every job I’ve had required a probationary period. If I wasn’t a match, no judgement , it was just understood that it was time for another job.