Michael Tracey went to a rally last night:

We’ll be recapping some interviews and other material, plus discussing a news story Michael and I have now both been roped into, at 10:30 AM ET. Yes, that’s in a half-hour. Apologies for the late warning, but such are the hazards of guerrilla reportage. You can check in at @mtaibbi, or here:

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