Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Veritas Praevalebit's avatar
Veritas Praevalebit
20h

Will this be available after the fact? I came in an hour late and can't back-track to watch from the beginning.

Reply
Share
958189's avatar
958189
16h

The topic ( which may have been the “ non sequitur” character of public news or information) is interesting but the discussion/ interview didn’t produce any coherent narrative , or not one I could follow or describe. Journalists talking about being journalists isn’t why Viewers subscribe. But that’s how the exchange sounded. Turned off at 35 minutes to do plumbing repairs.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture