Today at 3 PM ET: Appearing on Szeps Live in New York
Headed to the city today for an interview with Josh Szeps, which you can find in multiple places.
I’m headed into Manhattan today to appear live with Josh Szeps, host of Uncomfortable Conversations. You can tune in on his site, but you should also be able to catch the event here. Very much looking forward to meeting the man Joe Rogan jokingly said was the one podcaster who could “make me look dumb.” Should be a lot of interesting back and forth.
Also, stay tuned for another announcement, coming soon.
Will this be available after the fact? I came in an hour late and can't back-track to watch from the beginning.
The topic ( which may have been the “ non sequitur” character of public news or information) is interesting but the discussion/ interview didn’t produce any coherent narrative , or not one I could follow or describe. Journalists talking about being journalists isn’t why Viewers subscribe. But that’s how the exchange sounded. Turned off at 35 minutes to do plumbing repairs.