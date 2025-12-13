Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCook's avatar
Kathleen McCook
11h

I see his name all over but have never been interested enough to read or watch. Thanks for the timeline. You do the work for us. NF is in the news so it helps to be able to place him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
12h

We ought to be able to listen to people like Fuentes, even if we find their views obnoxious and odious -- Tucker's interview wasn't "softball," it was simply drawing Fuestes out on many topics so we could *understand* who he is. It's the old adage of "Better the devil you know than the devil you don't."

At the same time, if somebody calls for violence against others, that speech is not protected by the First Amendment and the government can prosecute people for that.

This isn't really a complicated issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
187 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture