Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Art's avatar
Art
18hEdited

It’s always fascinating to see legal opinions by a non-judge attorney (for example the DOJ or Office of Legal Counsel - who are merely advisors to the president) trotted out as legally binding authority. The Supreme Court needs to weigh in on the legality of autopen use particularly in light of the situation we had where the president had dementia and was not legally competent to sign anything during on of his frequent “bad days”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
18h

Great breakdown, Greg. Biden advisor Tom Donilon testified that he would receive a million bonus on top of $4 million salary if they win reelection. Might help to see a timeline of which signatures are autopen and whether they can be declared null and void.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
104 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture