The arrest and pending deportation of former Columbia University international student Mahmoud Khalil ignited a debate on free speech. Did the U.S. government target him for what he said, or is the government justified in saying Khalil is a threat to national security?

Below is a timeline of some key events before and after his arrest, as well as an “Additional Reading” section at the bottom.

Oct. 12, 2023-April 26, 2024

Khalil emerges as a lead negotiator with Columbia University administrators during campus protests as a representative of Columbia United Apartheid Divest. The group’s mission includes “urging Columbia to divest all economic and academic stakes in Israel.” You can read the group’s demands and how it describes itself here.

He often spoke during press conferences, such as the video above from April 26, 2024, in which he says there’s an impasse on “our main demand, which is divestment from the Israeli occupation.” Students and non-students broke into Columbia’s Hamilton Hall building four days later and barricaded themselves inside. Khalil told the BBC that Columbia suspended him but reversed the decision after one day because “after reviewing the evidence, they don't have any evidence to suspend."

Khalil told CNN last year that he chose to do public speaking over participating in student encampments because he feared losing his student visa. He did participate in at least one march on Oct. 12, 2023.

Background on Khalil: He came to the U.S. from Syria in 2022 on a student visa. He received a green card in 2023, meaning he’s a legal resident, after marrying a U.S. citizen, and earned a master’s degree from Columbia in December.

January 29, 2025

President Trump signs an executive order that says, in part:

It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.

January 30, 2025

The White House releases a “fact sheet” on Trump’s executive order. It characterizes the order as “going on offense to enforce law and order and to protect civil rights,” and notes that after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, “pro-Hamas aliens and left-wing radicals began a campaign of intimidation, vandalism, and violence on the campuses and streets of America.”



The fact sheet also includes this quote from Trump:

“To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you. I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before.”

February 20, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi addresses antisemitism and protests on college campuses at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference.

“These students who are here on visas who are threatening our American students need to be kicked out of this country,” she said.

March 8, 2025

Department of Homeland Security officers arrest Khalil at his Columbia University-owned apartment building at 8:30 p.m. He is sent to an ICE detention center in Jena, Louisiana. An attorney for Khalil, Amy Greer, tells the Wall Street Journal that an ICE agent told her by phone that Khalil’s student visa and green card had been revoked.

March 9, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement on X:

Note: Although the statement says the arrest occurred March 9, Khalil was taken into custody the previous evening, March 8.

March 10, 2025

Khalil’s attorneys file a petition (see document below) to be returned to New York. It says Kahlil “has been a mediator and negotiator” and argues that the government has violated his First Amendment rights:

“Speech regarding international law, the obligations that the United States and Columbia University have under that law, the human rights of the Palestinian people, and related matters are all topics of public concern clearly protected by the First Amendment.”

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York issues an order that blocks Khali from being deported “until the Court orders otherwise.” Furman orders attorneys to appear before him on March 12 at 11:30 a.m.



Concerns begin to mount that Khalil is being targeted for his speech, a violation of the First Amendment even though he’s not a U.S. citizen. A letter from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression—which often sues government agencies for First Amendment violations—says:

“The statements the government has released suggest its decision may be based on his constitutionally protected speech. This lack of clarity is chilling protected expression, as other permanent residents cannot know whether their lawful speech could be deemed to “align to” a terrorist organization and jeopardize their immigration status.”

Furman Order Khalil 155KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Fire's Letter To Trump Administration Officials 138KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

March 10, 2025

President posts on Truth Social that Khalil is a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student,” and that more arrests are coming.

March 10, 2025

Supporters of Khalil hold a press conference. Khalil’s arrest “reeks of McCarthyism,” said Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.



“It is beyond the pale. It’s targeted, retaliatory, and an extreme attack on the First Amendment.”

March 11, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson supports the arrest and pending deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, saying “this guy was apparently a mastermind” of violent protests at Columbia University.

“If you are on a student visa, and you're in America, and you're an aspiring young terrorist who wants to prey upon your Jewish classmates, you're going home. We're going to arrest your — tail, and we're going to send you home where you belong."

March 11, 2025

Protests break out in New York over Khalil’s arrest, demanding his release. Meanwhile, attorneys meet by video conference. Below is a letter to Furman that reports on the differences between the two sides on venue and jurisdiction.

031125 Petition Letter 112KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

March 12, 2025

There is no significant change in Khalil’s case after a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in New York. Khalil remains in an ICE detention center in Louisiana. Whether he remains there will be determined by Furman.

Khalil’s attorneys want him to return to New York. Justice Department attorneys want him to remain in Louisiana — Khalil was served a notice while in custody Sunday to appear before an immigration judge there on March 27 — or New Jersey, where he was held before being moved to Louisiana. Furman issued an order that gave the government until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday (March 12) to file a motion on the venue. The order sets out a schedule for both sides to file competing arguments through Monday, March 17.

Khalil’s attorneys did score one victory in Furman’s order: they can now confidentially talk to their client with two phone calls of at least one hour each through Thursday, March 13.

Furman’s order also lifted restrictions on electronic access to filings in the case. Not even Khalil’s petition filed Monday had been available on PACER, the U.S. court system’s electronic records service (see letter below from a Brooklyn attorney who objected to this).

Immigration Court Notice 2.87MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Berkman Law Office Letter 129KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

March 13, 2025

Protesters take over the Trump Tower lobby. They’re chanting “Fight Nazis, Not Students” in the video above. Signs include “Free Mahmoud, Free Palestine.” The NYPD makes arrests, hauling away protesters in zip ties.



Additional Reading

Racket News is compiling additional records and resources as Khalil’s case plays out in court, including relevant court cases and government policy records



ICE memos

In 2017, the Knight First Amendment Institute filed a FOIA lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to get records on the first Trump administration’s “extreme vetting” program to screen immigrants, refugees, and people seeking visas. Here’s a link to access all documents in the case. Among those records are two ICE memos that Knight published in November 2023. The memos were written as that policy was being developed.

20230802 Ice Memo Constitutional Considerations Relating To Proposed Enhanced Vetting Of Aliens In 3.05MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

20230802 Ice Memo Inadmissibility Based On Endorsing Or Espousing Terrorist Activity First Amendmen 2.18MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Supreme Court Court Cases