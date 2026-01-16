Racket News

Turd_Ferguson's avatar
Turd_Ferguson
3hEdited

I think the answer is the complete elimination of all political donations, and public finance for office. If you take money, no matter how small an amount, and definitely larger amounts you are beholden to someone else's idea, and you OWE someone. The mere fact that it takes 10's of millions of dollars to earn a job that pays $200k per year is proof enough it's all broken.

Destroy and obliterate all NGO's, all PAC's all political fundraising, and the party committee's themselves. Return government to what it was supposed to be. PUBLIC SERVICE!!! These people aren't public servants, they are serpents!!!

Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
2hEdited

I couldn't care less what these swamp dwellers think.

We are either a nation based on the rule of law, or we're a banana republic.

This is all so predictable:

First you break the law, and then cry rEtRiBuTiOn if Trump trys to get to the bottom of it.

And I ain't no Trump simp.

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
