When “The 12 Democrats who make the most sense for 2028” came out in The Washington Post a few days ago, I thought it was a joke, maybe a guest column from Dave Barry (the Post needs to import its humor from Miami). It’s already parodic to be pondering an election four years hence while Donald Trump’s policy Panzers roll through the capital now, crushing careers and sinecures and neoliberal shibboleths like DEI at such a furious pace, you can hear the carnage three states away.

The headline alone is a “While Rome burns” classic. But the text? Good lord: