Last Thursday, a longtime tenant advocate named Cea Weaver was tabbed by new New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to head a new “Office to Protect Tenants.” Mamdani had made holding bad landlords accountable a priority, and the appointment of his confidante Weaver along with a publicized visit to crumbling rental property underscored the commitment.

Then Weaver’s social media history became an issue. While the Bryn Mawr and NYU-educated Weaver disabled her X account, she didn’t act fast enough, as “Notes From the Front” author and Substacker Michelle Tandler grabbed screenshots. Tandler, a business world vet turned aggressive citizen journalist who cut her teeth documenting corruption and decay in San Francisco, wrote she “had a hunch” this summer that Weaver might get a position in Mamdani’s government, and set about archiving her statements. “She’s Chesa Boudin times a thousand,” an incredulous Tandler said today, referencing the oft-mocked former San Francisco District Attorney.

In one clip, Weaver talked about how “we” can “take over a lot of distressed housing,” and use legal processes to tell “scofflaw” landlords, “We’re gonna take this building away from you.” A video short that went viral showed Weaver talked about moving home ownership from an “individualized good” to a “collective good,” saying that “especially white families, but some POC families” are going to have to embrace a “different relationship to property” than “the one that we currently have”:

There aren’t many things more obnoxious than a housing official threatening to take your home for the crime of owning it. But she’s one person, and merely “controversial,” according to the New York Times. Gotham’s paper of record, which has seemed split internally on how to cover Mamdani, quoted former Deputy Mayor for Housing Vicki Been as saying Weaver is “very savvy, strategic. Ideologically driven, of course, but also practical.” Even the outgoing head of the “probusiness” Partnership for New York City, Kathleen Wylde, said Weaver was “not a lunatic” and “actually quite smart.”

After blowing off reporters for days, Mamdani issued a statement doubling down on Weaver:

We made the decision to have Cea Weaver serve as our executive director for the mayor’s office to protect tenants, to build on the work that she has done to protect tenants across the city, and we were already seeing the results of that work.

Mamdani continues to ignore media requests to clarify whether or not his office is opposed to home ownership. Mamdani said in the past his goal is to “move away from a situation where most people access housing by purchasing it” toward one in which the “state guarantees high-quality housing for all.”

That’s fine. The more serious issue is the continued employment of someone with abjectly racist ideas. Weaver has a spectacular, tinfoil-level fixation on white people. Among her deleted posts is a long list of racialist lunacies, from a call to “impoverish the white middle class” to claiming “homeownership is a weapon of white supremacy.”

The story is less about one housing official and more about a booming movement of sanctioned intellectual racism, as dangerous as anything a Nick Fuentes could cook up, because this race theory has so much institutional backing. It’s not the old conservative trope of “reverse racism,” but something much more ambitious, and worse, to say nothing of likely being illegal where publicly funded. It already has the attention of federal authorities.

“We are attacking it where we find it and it’s federally funded,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told us Wednesday.

What’s it? What ghoulish belief system inhabits the brains of people like Weaver and Zohran Mamdani? One can already hear the objections of the online left (“Really? This is what you focus on?”), but I’d be anxious to hear a defense of this open race theory, which would also be humorously nuts, if not for the fact that so many young people on the cusp of leadership believe it. Meet Whiteness as Property: