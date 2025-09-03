Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indecisive decider's avatar
Indecisive decider
6h

The UK is led by cowards. Weak knee'd wanna be WWII French cowards scared to speak truth. Even Prince Chuckles can't help but bend the knee and drool on the knob of Islamism. Disgusting.

How Brits can tolerate this is beyond me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 replies
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
6h

When the police have to run past 10 stabbings in order to track down one mean tweeter, or when you have a "sanctuary state" for child molesters, you may then know your civilization is in decline.

All by design.

#EUpowderkeg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
290 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture