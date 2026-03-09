Art by Daniel Medina

THE EXECUTIVE

The president was in Delaware for a dignified transfer ceremony on Saturday, and spent most of the weekend in Miami, Florida. Trump will return to D.C. Monday evening.

FOGGY: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth appeared on 60 Minutes Sunday night about the evolving war in Iran. Hegseth has also hosted three press conferences since the onset of the operation, joined twice by chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and once by Admiral Brad Cooper.

But Hegseth has repeatedly dodged questions by citing the need for operations security, saying he doesn’t want to inform Iran of America’s next move. But that leaves Americans in the lurch.

Pressed Sunday on whether boots on the ground will be necessary to secure Iran’s highly enriched uranium — which the International Atomic Energy Agency has said is buried at the underground facilities that Operation Midnight Hammer “obliterated” last year — Hegseth said “we just might.”