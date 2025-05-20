Racket News

Bruce Miller
The big banks were run by idiots but not fools. They had us over a barrel - where if they were allowed to fail we all would have suffered. So their greed and cupidity was rewarded with the bailouts. Has anything really changed? The only difference was that in the lead up to the subprime crisis home prices reacted to declining credit standard and cheap loans. Now private equity ghouls are permitted to buy up single family homes; helping to price normal Americans out of the housing market.

Andy
I went to B school during the subprime meltdown. Things like Credit Default Swaps and Collateralized Debt Obligations seemed so complex at first. I thought you’d need a PhD to understand them. I soon learned how simple these things were. That was my biggest takeaway: You don’t need to be a genius to understand finance. To succeed in it, you just have to be willing to abuse the system. The LIBOR scam was another great example of the moral hazards that abound in the industry.

