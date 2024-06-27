Walter Kirn and I will be live-streaming commentary on the first debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which begins tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET, on CNN’s various channels, including its YouTube outlet. Check back on Racket at around that time for viewing instructions, but the current plan is to broadcast on my Twitter account, in defiance of debate host CNN’s amusingly desperate restrictions. I’ll be on at 8:45 to walk viewers through the drinking game rules, which are posted below.