Late on Thursday, October 24th, the New York Times ran a big story about Attorney General Bill Barr and former Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham opening a criminal probe into the origins of Russiagate.

The story is a new low in the ongoing three-year fiasco of Russiagate coverage. The Times has gone from trumpeting the gravity of every Trump-Russia probe to shrouding each paragraph in consumer warnings, terrified readers might think for themselves.

This is the kind of behavior mainstream reporters used to mock in conservative media. The Fox habit of blasting out dumbed-down chryons and crawls (UNGRATEFUL TRAITOR plastered over a picture of Chelsea Manning is an example), to make sure audiences gleaned the correct message, was ridiculed.

Regarding the latest Times story, some background:

Not long after Donald Trump was elected, unnamed intelligence and law enforcement sources began feeding stories to newspapers like the Times and the Washington Post. Audiences were tossed a series of …