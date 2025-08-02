Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
3h

Holodomor, Iraq WMD, Russiagate, Covid, Gaza, etc. NYT’s wall of shame grows. The real question is how anyone still believes them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
67 replies
John's avatar
John
3h

I agree: “Give back your Pulitzer, you clowns!” The New York Times is a disgrace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
189 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture