Joe Biden is using Title 42 to expel asylum seekers coming into the United States at record speed. Title 42 violates not only international law but U.S. law as well. Title 42 strips asylum seekers of their right to a hearing to stay in the country. As of the start of this month, the Biden administration has deported 690,000 people using the illegal statute of Title 42 compared to the Trump administration's 444,000 - A difference of 250,000!

To Democrats: Where is your outrage now? Why aren't you as furious as you were when you saw children locked in cages?

To Republicans: Stop being partisan hacks and saying Biden is for open borders even though he is more Trumpian than Trump when it comes to immigration.

