The Morning After: Livestream Recap of the Trump-Biden Debate, 11 a.m. ET
Walter and I will be doing a brief livestream this morning, rounding up the "Democratic coup" that took place after last night's historic debate
Thanks so much to Racket readers for coming out in force last night. At the close of the debate watch, we had 82,000 listeners, and I think I can speak on behalf of Walter when I say we were very glad of your company for that historic, bizarre event.
Because so much has occurred in the 12 hours since last night’s debacle wrapped, Walter and I will be doing a brief “Morning After: Recapping the Trump-Biden Debate” livestream at 11 AM ET today. Click here for YouTube, here for Rumble, or go to @mtaibbi to watch on X/Twitter. We know everyone had their fill of our commentary last night, but if you’d like to come by, we’d particularly like to focus on questions from commenters, in addition to reviewing the developing “Drop Joe” storyline. See you soon, and watch this space also for a coming article.
It would be interesting to hear Matt and Walter opine on the revelation that someone other than the elected president has been running the country for nearly four years. Who is the acting president and has the average voter comprehended that we have had something akin to a puppet leader all this time?
Hey Matt, what do you think the odds are of having any of the mainstream media talking heads apologize for gaslighting all those that dared question Joe Biden‘s cognitive abilities for the past 3 years?
Asking for a friend.