Thanks so much to Racket readers for coming out in force last night. At the close of the debate watch, we had 82,000 listeners, and I think I can speak on behalf of Walter when I say we were very glad of your company for that historic, bizarre event.

Because so much has occurred in the 12 hours since last night’s debacle wrapped, Walter and I will be doing a brief “Morning After: Recapping the Trump-Biden Debate” livestream at 11 AM ET today. Click here for YouTube, here for Rumble, or go to @mtaibbi to watch on X/Twitter. We know everyone had their fill of our commentary last night, but if you’d like to come by, we’d particularly like to focus on questions from commenters, in addition to reviewing the developing “Drop Joe” storyline. See you soon, and watch this space also for a coming article.