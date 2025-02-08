From the New York Post:

The White House said Wednesday that federal agencies are in the process of terminating expensive contracts with Politico after Elon Musk, leader of the Department of Government Efficiency cost-cutting initiative, called them a “wasteful” use of taxpayer money… About $8.4 million in taxpayer funds were obligated to Politico over the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2024…

I held off on writing about the “payoffs”-to-media story, for fear I might say too much. The betrayal I feel is almost too vast to express. It’s bad enough that I grew old in this business watching it break its own rules, screw up, and smear its best practitioners, many of whom were friends or mentors. Now, at a critical juncture, the smearers are playing victim.

It’s the last straw. The legacy press needs to be put out of its misery: