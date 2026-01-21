Racket News

Son. I hate to break it to you but the Federal Reserve has never been independent ever. The fiction that the Fed has been Independent is repeated over and over again as if it’s a magical chant. If you say something over and over again you can make a lie Truth. Sort of like Vaccines are safe and Effective. Trump is a facist and Racist. Etc etc.

The Federal Reserve has been either the source or has made every financial depression or recession worse by their own policies. They have failed us in every way imaginable and they will continue to f it up.

I worked at Volcker’s Fed in my first job, and in the financial industry for much of my career. I remember well the 2007-2008 crisis when the Fed balance sheet ballooned in days.

Most economic crises and recessions have their origins in government action (remember the idea that EVERYONE should be a homeowner under Clinton’s 2nd term? This birthed the 2007-2008 crisis) So many other examples in my lifetime.

BTW, the investigation of Powell was prompted by his (arguably) perjurious testimony to Congress re. the “renovation” of the Fed building. Powell is incompetent. Some of the other governors (looking at you, Lisa Cook, of the multiple “primary residences” claimed on your mortgages) are equally suspect.

We deserve better. Thom Tillis should back off.

