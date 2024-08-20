Hillary Clinton, speaking at the Democratic Convention last night, said Democrats had “put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling”:

I want to tell you what I see through all those cracks… I see freedom. I see the freedom to make our own decisions about our health, our lives, our loves, our families, the freedom to work with dignity and prosper, to worship as we choose or not, to speak our minds freely and honestly. I see freedom from fear and intimidation, from violence and injustice, from chaos and corruption. I see the freedom to look our children in the eye and say, “In America, you can go as far as your hard work and talent will take you” and mean it.

Get ready for the new “Freedom Frame,” an argument for massive expansion of federal authority, disguised as a celebration of rights: