America may feel divided, but laughing at the English always united us as a people. Thanks to the Keystone Kops government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we should have plenty of entertainment this weekend.

Thursday, Racket reported on a snowballing scandal surrounding Parliamentary Secretary and House of Commons MP Josh Simons. In 2023, when Simons was at the Labour Together think tank, he hired a private PR firm called APCO to investigate a group of journalists that included Sunday Times writer Gabriel Pogrund, John McEvoy of Declassified UK, Kit Klarenberg of The Grayzone, Shadow World Investigations Director Paul Holden, and me. We’d all published exposés using internal correspondence to expose financial shenanigans like future Starmer chief of staff Morgan McSweeney failing to declare £730,000 in donations to Labour Together. In return, they had us investigated and turned over the APCO report to National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) — part of GCHQ, the British analog to the NSA.

…