U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden has ruled against the Defense Intelligence Agency in an ongoing Freedom of Information case, filed by the U.S. Right to Know:

For these reasons, it is hereby ORDERED that DIA shall either produce to Plaintiff or withhold all documents by September 7, 2026…

It’s not always significant when a court orders an intelligence or defense agency to produce records, as those agencies often ignore FOIA orders anyway. In this case, however, there’s a slim chance the Pentagon can be pressured to disclose something significant. Earlier releases to this same plaintiff offered the most graphic evidence to date that U.S. government analysts considered an engineered origin for Covid-19 possible, almost from the start. Raise your hand if you saw this DoD flow chart covered anywhere:

Defense Intelligence Agency analysis of origin of SARS-COV-2

“When I saw the slides for the first time, I just about fell out of my chair,” says Gary Raskin of the U.S. Right to Know.

Raskin’s group, which has grown into a large team over the years, has been a major driver of Covid disclosures, thanks to a tireless program of FOIA filings aimed at gain of function research, communications of key U.S. researchers, and Covid-19 origins. With regard to the Defense Intelligence Agency, Raskin credits reporter Lewis Kamb and staff scientist Karolina Corin for plugging away in a years-long FOIA battle that produced multiple major stories, including two big ones in the last two years.

One concerned a DIA “genome analysis” that outlined the hypothetical scenario shown above,. The second, from February of this year, revealed an “authoritative assessment” that showed the Pentagon was looking at a lab leak scenario as early as March 27, 2020. That was ten days after Nature Medicine published “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” the paper “prompted” by health officials like NIAID chief Anthony Fauci and NIH head Francis Collins, and authored by a quintet of scientists who initially believed a lab leak was “so friggin’ likely,” but publicly declared the opposite. “This study leaves little room to refute a natural origin for COVID-19,” roared Collins, under headlines like ABC’s “Sorry, conspiracy theorists: Study Concludes Covid-19 is ‘not a laboratory construct.’”

The DIA disclosures not only prove that military intelligence was entertaining a lab theory at the exact time officials were hammering an opposite narrative, they also show that intelligence analysts didn’t need secret data to go against the approved story. In fact, the classified write-ups are remarkably similar (to use a generous term) to the research of DRASTIC analyst and biotech entrepreneur Yuri Deigin. “I was surprised they didn’t cite me because they could have put just my Medium article in the citations,” Deigin laughs now. Both analyses center on the same unusual features of the SARS-CoV-2 genome that were undisguised from the start and should have been at the center of public inquiries, in government, academia, and media.

The DIA analysis not only shows that lab origin is possible, but also explains why consensus arguments against lab origin were laughable. Raskin has no idea what might come back on September 7th. “We don’t have the faintest idea of what they might turn over,” he said, adding: “After doing this project for six years, the only thing we know is to expect surprises.” The Pentagon theory of lab origin to date: